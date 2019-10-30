Your duty is not to construct roads & schools-Majority Leader jabs Muntaka

Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has taken a swipe at the Minority Chip Muntaka Mubarak for advocating for him to be voted out of office over his failure to construct roads and other developmental projects in his constituency.

The longest-serving MP said the utterance by his colleague MP exposed his ignorance on what the duties of an MP are.

Member of Parliament(MP) for the Asawase Constituency, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka in a response to President Akufo Addo’s call on the people of Asawase to replace him with another person in Parliament in 2020, asked that the Majority leader be voted out.

The Minority Chief Whip asked the President to direct his call to the people of the Suame Constituency to get Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu out of Parliament because he has nothing to show for the 24 years of being in parliament.

But, reacting to the comments on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the MP said he felt disappointed when Muntaka argued along that line.

”Recently, the president asked residents in Asawase to vote out Muntaka because he was not adding value to the work in parliament, and in his [Muntaka’s] response, he asked the president to advise me because he has managed to construct roads and schools. He claimed none of the MPs in Kumasi could match his performance. However, he got it wrong by that response,” he said.

He said it is not the duty off an MP to construct roads but, he was arguing along that line. His response meant he lacked an understanding of his duties as an MP.

The president argued that you had not added value to the work of parliament since you stepped into the house.

He said the responsibility of parliament is to pass laws, have oversight responsibility of the government to ensure the nation gets value for money.

‘But, when we are contesting the elections, some of us promise constituents things that are not within our mandate,” he said.

The Minister said his ministry is currently embarking on advocacy to bring an end to the monetisation of our electoral system.

He blamed MPs for the development stressing on the need for them to desist from promising constituents heaven on earth when campaigning for votes.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

