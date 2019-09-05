You’II be punished if you spend outside GIFMAS-CAG warns

Spending officers who

spend outside the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS)

will no more be tolerated, the Controller and Accountant General (CAG), Mr

Kwesi Kwaning-Bosompem, has warned.

Speaking at a three -day national

training programme on public sector financial management organised for middle

level accounting officers of the Controller and Accountant General Department

(CAGD) in the Western and Western North regions in Takoradi

on Tuesday, he added that offenders would be sanctioned in accordance with the

laws.

The workshop is being

organised to help the officers discuss ongoing reforms within the public

sector.

“Indeed, Regulation 81

and 82 of the Public Management Financial (PFM) Act, 2016, Act 921, mandate all

Principal Spending Officers of covered entities to use the GIFMIS to process

all financial transaction. Payments outside the GIFMIS must stop. The use of

GIFMIS is to promote transparency, record keeping and accounting reporting. You

can’t commit government with expenses without using the GIFMIS. The Auditor

General will disallow such an expenditure and you will have to pay. Can

you imagine what will happen when you are made to pay such expenses?”

He continued: “GIFMIS

is an important tool in the PFM value chain. Very soon, some of you will be

called to the headquarters to be questioned; so take note and comply with the

law. You will have no excuses. And you in the regions must use the GIFMIS

in all financial transactions for transparency. I repeat! Payment outside

the GIFMIS must stop.”

He added: “Our inability to exercise our advisory role effectively has contributed to most of the infractions contained in the Auditor General’s report on Ministries Department and Agencies and the Assemblies.The PFM Act enacted in 2016 and its related regulations provide a sound legal and institutional foundation for the regulation of financialmanagement in Ghana, they define responsibility of persons entrusted with the management and control of public resources,ensuring that public funds are sustainable and consistent with the level of public debt,” Mr Kwaning-Bosompem said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

