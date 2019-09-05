You’II be punished if you spend outside GIFMAS-CAG warns
Spending officers who
spend outside the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS)
will no more be tolerated, the Controller and Accountant General (CAG), Mr
Kwesi Kwaning-Bosompem, has warned.
Speaking at a three -day national
training programme on public sector financial management organised for middle
level accounting officers of the Controller and Accountant General Department
(CAGD) in the Western and Western North regions in Takoradi
on Tuesday, he added that offenders would be sanctioned in accordance with the
laws.
The workshop is being
organised to help the officers discuss ongoing reforms within the public
sector.
“Indeed, Regulation 81
and 82 of the Public Management Financial (PFM) Act, 2016, Act 921, mandate all
Principal Spending Officers of covered entities to use the GIFMIS to process
all financial transaction. Payments outside the GIFMIS must stop. The use of
GIFMIS is to promote transparency, record keeping and accounting reporting. You
can’t commit government with expenses without using the GIFMIS. The Auditor
General will disallow such an expenditure and you will have to pay. Can
you imagine what will happen when you are made to pay such expenses?”
He continued: “GIFMIS
is an important tool in the PFM value chain. Very soon, some of you will be
called to the headquarters to be questioned; so take note and comply with the
law. You will have no excuses. And you in the regions must use the GIFMIS
in all financial transactions for transparency. I repeat! Payment outside
the GIFMIS must stop.”
He added: “Our inability to exercise our advisory role effectively has contributed to most of the infractions contained in the Auditor General’s report on Ministries Department and Agencies and the Assemblies.The PFM Act enacted in 2016 and its related regulations provide a sound legal and institutional foundation for the regulation of financialmanagement in Ghana, they define responsibility of persons entrusted with the management and control of public resources,ensuring that public funds are sustainable and consistent with the level of public debt,” Mr Kwaning-Bosompem said.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal