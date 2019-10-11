You risk losing 2020 polls if you fail to factor a position on CSE in manifesto-Anyidoho to parties

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho has posited that political parties risk losing the 2020 general elections should they fail to state their position on Comprehensive Sexuality Education and same-sex relationships in their manifestos.

One major agenda that would decide the fate of political parties is their clear stance on the satanic agenda to break society through the SCE.

He said the plan to promote same-sex relationship always intensifies when a new president is elected, and as a country, we must enact laws to stop this evil agenda once and for all.

The law he posited will forever be kept shut any organization trying to push this agenda down our throat or force into our curriculum.

He said no one is waging a war of homophobia against homosexuality but on a mission to protect our children by preventing the implementation of CSE which has the tendency to promote same-sex relationships.

The plan to include the CSE in our curriculum will never happen today, tomorrow or 100 years to come. We shall resist it with all our strength.

Koku Anyidoho said the sovereignty of Ghana must not be sold because of an agenda to break our society.

”We are of the view that we enact a law to prevent CSE and LGBT, we will not have institutions parading themselves in this country forcing these policies down our throat.

The Atta-Mills Institute he said has associated itself with the activities by the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values because it believes in the civic responsibility and the need to unite as Ghanaians to resist these evil attempts.

”This CSE will be an election matter. CSE is going to become of the major issues in 2020, and therefore, the Coalition is admonishing all the political parties to factor this in their manifesto. This Coalition makes up of 98 per cent of the voting public, and so it should not be difficult for political parties to do this. The political parties should make it reflect in their manifestos,” he added.

He was reacting to the press briefing organised by the Coalition on Thursday where a resolution was passed to have a legal framework developed on the matter.

He said human beings have a natural knowledge on our anatomy, hence, anything that is forced on human beings is not natural.

Mr. Anyidoho was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

