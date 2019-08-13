You lied to Ghanaians over your non-existent road projects, apologize to them now-Prez jabs Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken former President John Dramani Mahama to the cleaners, accusing him of peddling lies over his unprecedented road infrastructure projects across the country.

The president without mincing words said the former president lied to Ghanaians over his achievements in the road sector for the purpose of winning political power.

He has therefore, asked Mr. Mahama to offer an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for lying to them.

He made these remarks when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people at Binaba, in the Zebilla constituency, in the Upper East Region, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, assured residents of the Upper East Region that the Bolgatanga to Bawku road will be completed before the 2020 elections.

The President assured the residents that his government, as opposed to the promises made by the erstwhile Mahama-led administration, will ensure the completion of this road.

“The deceptions of the past, like the Minister [of Roads and Highways] has said, will no longer be a part of our future,” he said.

The President recounted how, in 2016, he said he was yet to see the so-called “unprecedented infrastructural projects” touted by his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.

“He [Mahama] told me that I was asleep at the back of my car when I was going around the country, and that was why I was not seeing the infrastructure. And, yet, ever since I came into office, that is all they keep asking for – ‘our roads, our roads’. If the roads had been done, would they be asking for that?” President Akufo-Addo asked.

He, thus, appealed for the support of the Ghanaian people for the programmes and policies being implemented by his government, adding that “without your support, without unity amongst you, it will be very difficult for us to achieve our targets and our purposes. That is my appeal to you.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

