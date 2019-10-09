“You Deserve A 2nd Term In Office” – Sampa Chief To President Akufo-Addo

The Acting President of the Sampa Traditional Area, Nana Kwadwo Magsah II, says the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, deserves a second term in office, following the good work his government has undertaken since assuming office in January 2017.

Speaking on Tuesday, 8th October, 2019, when a durbar of Chiefs was held in honour of President Akufo-Addo, the Sampa Chief noted that, in every facet of national life and in every sector, the developmental achievemnts of the Akufo-Addo government can also be seen in Sampa.

“We thank you for the creation of the Bono Region, for which our MP, Hon. Siaka Stevens, has become deputy Minister. You have not forgotten us in Jaman North, and we have gotten our fair share of development,” he said.

The Sampa Chief continued, “We cannot forget the water project, and the Jaman District Government Hospital for which a facility has been sought fot the expansion and rehabilitation of the hospital.”

Whilst thanking the President for employing youths resident in Sampa under the Nation Builders Corps initiative (NABCO), he also noted that 10 Arabic teachers have been employed under the Zongo Development Fund.

Additionally, and with the security challenges in the locality, the President noted that police and military officers have been given two vehicles to enable them do their work.

With several requests made for the construction of Sampa town roads since independence, all to no avail, Nana Kwadwo Magsah II stated that “your government in two and a half years has proven to be a promise-keeper. You have started the construction of our town roads, and we are grateful.”

On his part, the President was happy to learn that “you are getting your fair share of the national cake, in terms of access to education, healthcare, agriculture, and security.”

Whilst thanking the Sampa Chief for his “2nd term prophesy”, President Akufo-Addo stated that the request for a future training college, a girls hostel for the nursing training college and a satellite campus for the University of Energy and Natural Resources will be looked into, and addressed.

“The purpose of my visits is to listen at firsthand the concerns of the people. I don’t have to rely, all the time, on information delivered to me. I have to travel around the country to see at firsthand things for myself. So, any time you hear I have left Jubilee House on a tour of regions in the country, it is to afford me the opportunity to interact with you and address your concerns,” he added.

Day 2 of the tour of the Bono Region saw President Akufo-Addo visit Suma-Ahenkro, where he final funeral rites of the late Nana Kwabena Konadu Yiadom. He also inspected ongoing construction of 10 kilometres Sampa town roads, the 31-kilometre Sampa-Jinni road, and the 30 kilometre Manje-Banda Road.

From Wednesday, 9th October, 2019, to Friday, 11th October, 2019, President Akufo-Addo will embark on a 3-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

Source: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

