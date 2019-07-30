General News

You cannot hunt ‘Akrantiɛ ‘ without a license as Close Season begins-Wildlife Division

0

The ban on hunting is set to be effective August 1,2019, the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission has announced.

According to the division, the annual ban on hunting, capturing and destroying of wild animals will commence from August 1, 2019, and end on December 1, 2019.

You might also like..

PDS will no longer manage ECG, their deal will be…

STRANEK-Africa slams gov’t over ‘feet…

A statement from the division said the ban (close season) is in conformity with the Wildlife Conservation Regulation 1971, L.I. 685.

Per the law, any individual who contravenes the regulation would be guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine.

Only grasscutter (Akrantiɛ) could be hunted under a license issued by the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission.

“During this period, it shall be illegal for anybody to hunt, capture or destroy any wild animal except the grass cutter (Akrantie), which can be done only under licence issued by the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission,” a notice from the division said.

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

PDS will no longer manage ECG, their deal will be cancelled-K.T Hammond

General News

STRANEK-Africa slams gov’t over ‘feet dragging’ on deportation of…

General News

Police places reward of GHc10,000 on killers of female officer at Kumbungu

General News

Acting IGP has started on a commendable note-Peace Watch Ghana

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.