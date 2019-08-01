You can be successful without travelling abroad – Immigration

The Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service Lawyer Kwame Asuah Takyi has counsel the youth of Ghana to desist from jumping to accept opportunities by individuals who come promising them greener pastures abroad but instead, they should contact the Ghana immigration service for verification about the individual or their agency.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the Migration Information Center (MIC) held today in the northern regional capital, Tamale.

Lawyer Takyi admonished that if anyone or agency approaches any youth to send him or her abroad, the safest move he or she has to make is to come and enquire about the authenticity of the agency from the Migration Information Center.

“I want to tell you that people will come to you to tell you they want to send you abroad, please, you now have the migration information center here, Sunyani and Accra to seek for authentic information about them, don’t just follow them to go and waste your life.” He advised.

The comptroller general reiterated, that the youth are assets to the country hence the nation and their families need them.

He added that the youth can be successful without traveling outside Ghana and implored them to take advantage of the government’s policies and programs such as the planting for food and jobs, NABCO, YEA, MASLOC among others.

“It is not true that you cannot make it if you don’t travel abroad. There are opportunities here in Ghana, and the current government through his policies and programs is making it a reality.” He added.

Lawyer Kwame Takyi underscored the need to curb the issue of irregular migration explaining that, over the years, the northern part of Ghana has experienced a lot of returnees who had travelled using irregular path to Libya with the aim of going to Europe. This he said, it poses an enormous risk and endangers lives while revealing how the northern part of Ghana has lately become the doorway used by these irregular immigrants to Libya hence the need for the MIC to be established in Tamale to address the needs of the five regions of the north to save the youth of Ghana from perishing on the desert.

Meanwhile the Northern Regional Minister, Hon. Salifu Saeed recalled his days where he was nearly lured into the hands of some unscrupulous individuals who almost got him to Libya.

“I remember my days after secondary school where I was almost sent to Libya but God saved me this tells us that, we must be vigilant as youth in order not to be victims of irregular migration.”

The Migration Information Center.

The Migration Information Center was established as a sub office under the Migration Information Bureau in the year 2015 in the Brong Ahafo regional capital, Sunyani to educate the public on the dangers of irregular migration and the benefits of regular migration. Its function is information based thus gather and disseminate information on domestic and international migration and undertake counseling, research and other services to promote safe migration.

Prince Kwame Tamakloe – Tamale

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

