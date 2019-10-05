‘Yes, I had to move to South Africa over threats on my life’-Manasseh Azure

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has subtly confirmed that he had to travel to South Africa following attempts made on his life following his investigative piece on the militia documentary.

Responding to a question on whether it was true he had to be flown out of Ghana to South Africa due to the threats on his life, the journalist said ‘’Yes I went to South Africa and I am back’’.

Manasseh Azure Awuni was interacting with students at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) on Saturday, October 5, 2019, on the threats, challenges, and opportunities as an investigative journalist.

The award-winning journalist was reportedly flown out of Ghana to South Africa following threats on his life.

These threats came after his militia documentary titled ‘militia in the heart of the nation, which revealed the presence of government militia forces working at the former seat of government.

The founder of Media Foundation for West Africa, Professor Kwame Kakari, made the shocking revelation indicated the journalist spent most part of March and April this year running and hiding from unknown identities.

He noted that the threats became alarming, forcing his former employers to fly him out of the country to protect him from harm.

Reacting to the incident for the first time, the journalist subtly responded saying he indeed traveled to South Africa and has returned home safely.

Identifying some of the challenges of investigative journalism, Manasseh Azure Awuni said safety is one of the major challenges he is confronted with and as a human being, he sometimes becomes afraid but for the love for his country, he does his work with the faith that God will protect him.

‘’I am human, I have a family but sometimes you put your personal security aside and in the interest of the nation,’’ you risk your life and expose ills in society.

He said investigative journalism helps journalists and media houses to stand out.

It also gives journalism a meaning because journalists no longer break the news, he added.

Access to information, financing the stories as well as editorial independence and integrity he lamented was all part of the challenges confronting investigative journalism in Ghana.

According to him, investigative journalists are sometimes sabotaged by their own colleagues who try to rubbish their work.

He admonished the students to join the field of investigative journalism in order to help shape and transform society.

I was not sacked from Multimedia

The journalist rubbished claims that he resigned from his former media house because he had hinted he was going to be sacked.

He disclosed to the students the media house wanted him to stay but felt it was time for him to bow out.

Manasseh Azure Awuni said he would soon resign from his work and focus on authoring.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

