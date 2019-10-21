General News

YEA signs MoU with GES

The Youth Employment Agency under the able leadership of Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong has signed an MOU with the Ghana Education Service under the Agency’s School Support Program.

The new initiative will have YEA recruit 7,730 young Ghanaians for the new modules developed.

Per the agreement, all those engaged will be trained and deployed to the various SHS in the country.

The available employment opportunities under this program are;

  1. School Guards/ Security Assistants
  2. Kitchen Assistants
  3. Pantry Assistants.

Prospective applicants are expected to start applying for these job opportunities from Thursday, October 24, 2019.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

