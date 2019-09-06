Xeno Attacks: 3 Ghanaians injured, 5 arrested-Ministry

Three

Ghanaians have been injured following the xenophobic attacks in South Africa,

the Foreign Affairs Ministry has announced.

The

Ministry in a statement said it is ensuring that the injured Ghanaians receive

the necessary medical attention.

It

also noted the South African Security agencies have started an exercise to

check the resident permits of foreigners residing in Sunnyside, a suburb of

Pretoria.

Through

the exercise, five (5) Ghanaians have been arrested and detained at the

Sunnyside Police Station, the statement disclosed.

Officials

from the Ghana Mission the statement said have visited the detained Ghanaians

and are also following up on the matter.

‘’Our

Mission continues to send regular updates and advice to the leadership of the

Ghanaian Communities in the various South African provinces about the need to

remain calm and stay away from crowded places and larger gatherings,’’ it

added.

The Ministry urged Ghanaians to remain calm as it seeks the interest of citizens who are caught up in this situation.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

