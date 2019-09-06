Xeno Attacks: 3 Ghanaians injured, 5 arrested-Ministry
Three
Ghanaians have been injured following the xenophobic attacks in South Africa,
the Foreign Affairs Ministry has announced.
The
Ministry in a statement said it is ensuring that the injured Ghanaians receive
the necessary medical attention.
It
also noted the South African Security agencies have started an exercise to
check the resident permits of foreigners residing in Sunnyside, a suburb of
Pretoria.
Through
the exercise, five (5) Ghanaians have been arrested and detained at the
Sunnyside Police Station, the statement disclosed.
Officials
from the Ghana Mission the statement said have visited the detained Ghanaians
and are also following up on the matter.
‘’Our
Mission continues to send regular updates and advice to the leadership of the
Ghanaian Communities in the various South African provinces about the need to
remain calm and stay away from crowded places and larger gatherings,’’ it
added.
The Ministry urged Ghanaians to remain calm as it seeks the interest of citizens who are caught up in this situation.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal