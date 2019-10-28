Woman in tears after fiancee abandons 3 children over the past 4 years

A Senior High School (SHS) dropout has called out a young man who has refused to take responsibility for their three children they had out of a relationship they had in the past.

Sharing her story on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said she first met the former fiancee when she was in SHS 1.

According to her, the gentleman lured her and had sex with her out of which she got pregnant, a situation which made her drop out of school.

The lady who currently trades tilapia at Liberian camp said she requested the gentleman to marry her due to the pregnancy to which the gentleman agreed.

In her narration, she indicated that the gentleman kept deceiving her with marriage and always asked her to come over to his place so they plan the marriage.

However, he took advantage of my visits to sleep with me and anytime he did, I got pregnant, she said.

“I refused to visit him again when the third pregnancy came and insisted he married me before I will ever visit him again. Strangely he refused to pick my calls and for more than 4 years, he has refused to take responsibility for the children, ” she added.

At a point in the interview, she shed tears saying “as I speak to you, I am struggling to take care of these three children. They are two daughters and a boy. I am now a single mother and their father has refused to take care of these children. It is not easy because I am struggling.”

When asked why she has not reported the incident at the Domestic and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, she said someone from her from going because she would be required to pay some money.

Meanwhile, a private legal practitioner lawyer Osei Junior has described the issue as a classic case of domestic violence which the law seeks to address.

He explained that the man has refused to take care of the children because the victim has refused to give the man sex.

He also disclosed that there is a special fund the state has put in place to support victims in situations such as hers.

He has therefore encouraged the lady to report the incident so she is supported.

The lady was sharing her story on the show as part of a discussion on Domestic Violence on Monday.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

