“Where was your concern for indigenous firms during 4 years of dumsor?”Veep Jabs Mahama over banking crisis

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has thrown jabs at former President John Dramani Mahama over the latter’s recent comments on the banking crisis in Ghana.

Speaking during the launch of a landmark affordable housing project in Amasaman, a suburb of Accra Wednesday, Dr. Bawumia asked Mr. Mahama to desist from commenting on the banking sector crisis being solved by the Akufo-Addo administration after spearheading the “degeneration of the sector”.

He said the government has saved 4.6million depositors “in the interest of financial stability and national security.”

Reacting to claims by Mr. Mahama that he will restore the crisis when he is re-elected, he quizzed. “Where was your concern for indigenous firms during 4 years of dumsor?”

Interacting with Ghanaians on social media on Thursday, Mahama indicated that, the action by the Bank of Ghana has not only threatened the survival of the affected companies, but also the country’s security.



“The crisis has created major problems in the banking sector and financial sector including deepening the already widely held mistrust and lack of confidence in the system by Ghanaians. It appears to have no end in sight. It has also dealt a significant blow to the indigenous banks because such institutions have no external support to count on. While this development appears to be a threat to only the businesses that have been shut down, it is in fact a threat to our national security. The development in the banking and finance system and the matters arising call for grave concern on all who have been affected by this financial sector turmoil especially because it is an issue that threatens the country’s security.”



He also said about 20,000 direct jobs have been lost because of the financial sector clean-up.



“About 20,000 people have lost jobs directly due to the 420 financial institutions that have been shut down. We have not even added the indirect jobs…By the time we do the total calculation, about 40,000 to 50,000 people may have lost their jobs,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

