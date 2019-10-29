We’ve not called off strike but…TUTAG

The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) says it has not called off its strike action as reported by media houses.

President of TUTAG Dr. Solomon Keelson said they are yet to call off the strike.

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they will put in place measures before announcing the decision to call off the strike.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has announced that the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) should call off its strike with immediate effect.

This follows a meeting mediated by the NLC between TUTAG and other stakeholders in the employment industry.

The ministries of Education, Finance, Employment among others, representing the employers, have also been ordered to pay technical university teachers allowance that covers their electricity, rent, security, off-campus and car maintenance, according to a press statement issued by the NLC.

Members of TUTAG have been on strike since October 7, 2019, after emoluments due them were not released despite a directive from the Ministry of Finance to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

Dr. Keelson disclosed they were summoned before the court by the NLC over their decision to embark on an unlawful strike.

According to him, as a public university, they were justified to embark on the strike because of the unfair payment system.

He said the NLC in its ruling ordered that the the back pay of the above allowances, effective August 2019, shall be paid in January and February 2020 and also the parties are strongly advised to negotiate and act in good faith at all times.

Dr. Keelson said they will have to engage with their members on the way forward.

When asked if TUTAG will recommence teaching today, he said that would not be possible, and if they should resume teaching, it will be tomorrow [Wednesday].

