We’ve not been paid since June after receiver took over collapsed microfinance companies-Aggrieved Workers

Some workers of one of the collapsed microfinance companies, which are currently being managed by a receiver, are agitating over unpaid salaries.

The aggrieved workers say they have not been paid since the receiver was appointed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), in June this year.

Another shocking revelation by the aggrieved workers was that their appointment with the receiver was verbal and no appointment letter was given them.

‘’The appointment was verbal; they did not give us any appointment letter. When we demand for our unpaid salaries, they tell us to wait. We have waited and yet, the salaries have not been paid.

One of the aggrieved staff [name withheld] told Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that some of them are facing serious financial crisis due to the situation.

‘’We are unable to take care of our families. The situation is unbearable and we are demanding for our unpaid salaries,’’ one of the workers for Christian Community Microfinance-one of the companies dissolved by the central bank said.

He has therefore called on the receiver to pay them their salaries in order to make life bearable for them.

Background:

The central bank on Friday, May 31, 2019, revoked the licences of 386 insolvent microfinance and microcredit companies appointing Eric Nana Nipah, a Director of PricewaterhouseCoopers (Ghana) Limited (“PwC”) as Receiver.

He is to supervise the winding down the affairs of microfinance companies whose licences were revoked.

This includes 192 microfinance companies having their licenses revoked with another 155 insolvent companies that have ceased operations also suffering the same fate.

The central bank also revoked the licences of 29 insolvent microcredit companies.

The BoG explained that regarding the microfinance companies, it took the action pursuant to section 123 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

The main duties of the Receiver for the microfinance and microcredits are:

(i) To recover and maximise asset realisations for the benefit of Creditors including mainly Depositors and

(ii) Distribute realisations in accordance with the relevant provisions of Act 930, to satisfy the indebtedness of these institutions to their body of Creditors, to the extent possible.

The BoG said in a statement (published in full below) that:

“In order for the Receiver to determine the indebtedness of affected microfinance companies to their body of Creditors as well as the order of ranking of these Creditors for dividend distribution, as appropriate, it is the intention of the Receiver to put in place a Creditor Administration process with the following features:

“(i) Submission of Proof of Debt (“PoD”) forms-Creditors will be required to submit their claims by completing a PoD form to be designed by the Receiver. In filling these forms, Creditors will be required to attach relevant documentation supporting their claim(s) as well as amounts owed to them.

“(ii) Validating and agreeing claims:-the Receiver will independently verify and reconcile the claims submitted by Creditors to the records of the affected microfinance companies, to determine the validity and quantum of claim made by the Creditor.

“(iii) Payments to Depositors-with regard to the depositors of the affected microfinance companies, the Receiver will make payments to this class of Creditors using funds provided by Government for this purpose.

“(iv) Payments to other Creditors — For the class of other Creditors (excluding depositors), depending on the quantum and timing of asset realisations in the receivership of the affected microfinance companies, the Receiver will declare and pay dividends to this class of Creditors in accordance with the order of ranking of Creditors provided in the relevant sections of Act 930.”

Mr. Eric Nana Nipah revealed that GH¢900 million has been made available by the government to pay depositors of affected microfinance institutions whose license had been revoked.







