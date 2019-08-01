We’ve been humbled upon our visit to the Slave Dungeons-US Speaker

Speaker of the U.S House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi has noted that her team’s visit to the slave dungeons in Ghana humbled them.

The first female Speaker of US said “My delegation has been humbled by what we have seen this week…” she said on Wednesday in an address to Ghana’s Parliament.

“At the Elmina Castle we saw the dungeons where thousands were textbook tortured, at the Cape Coast Castle we stood before the door of no return where countless millions had their last glimpse of Africa before they were shipped to a life of enslavement.

“Being here has been a transformative experience for all of us even if you had been here before. Our souls have been touched by what we saw there.”

In explaining why they chose to visit Ghana she said, “Our purpose was to come to learn, to show, give our thanks and to pay our respect to the people of Ghana, and you’ve given us wonderful opportunity to do it with your welcome, beautiful dinner, with the opportunity to be with fellow parliamentarians today, we thank you for that,” she said in an address in Ghana’s Parliament Wednesday.

The U.S speaker has been in Ghana on a four-day state visit.

The speaker of United States congress, Nancy Pelosi on Sunday arrived in Ghana’s capital Accra for a visit.

She led a delegation of American lawmakers to Ghana.

She led the delegation to the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles and the “Door of No Return” to participate in the Year of Return activities.

The Year of Return activity is offering Africans in the Diaspora the chance to return to the continent and reconnect, 400 years after the first set of slaves left the shores of Africa to the USA.

