‘Wesley Girls PTA demanding GHc2,120 from students as the cost for teacher appreciation, feeding et’ al’

Information reaching Rainbowradiooline.com has it that the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the Wesley Girls Senior High School, has directed parents to pay for feeding, teacher appreciation, and other payments before coming to school.

It is alleged that the PTA has asked parents to pay a top-up of GHc300 for feeding, GHc200 for teacher appreciation and Continuous fumigation of GHc120.

For annual PTA dues, students are expected to pay GHc60 and special online semester report of GHc20.

The standardized exam booklet is being sold for GHc30 cedis whereas the support for on-campus medical care: Doctor, Nurses, basic drugs and Security support has been pegged at GHc 270 and fees for form three teachers being GHc80 cedis.

A notice reportedly sent to parents read: “Form 1 and 2 parents are please reminded to make payments of Gh500 a semester. Form 3 parents should please pay Gh540 a semester.”

Parents have been asked to send their payments to a mobile money number (number withheld) or the Cape Coast Branch of the School’s account with Consolidated Bank (uniBank).

By: Rsinbowradiooline.com

