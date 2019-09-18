“We’re Seeing Massive Transformation In Our Communities” – Dzodze Chiefs To Prez

“Mr. President, we are here to inform you that we are seeing transformation in our communities. We are seeing transformation in the lives of our people, and that we are sensing a brighter future for our children and the generations yet unborn.”

These were the words of Togbe Dey III, Chief of Dzodze Fiagbedu, on behalf of the Chiefs, Queen mothers and people of Dzodze Traditional Council, when they paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Jubilee House in Accra.

“We came to commend you and also thank you for the strong leadership you have exhibited since you took over the reins of governance. The incredible and remarkable successes chalked by your government within the short period bears it all”, Togbe Dey III said.

Excited about the future of the country and that of Ghanaian children, under the Presidency of President Akufo-Addo, he explained that under the government of President Akufo-Addo, the Ketu North and South Assembly was created with Dzodze as the district capital.

“Today by divine arrangement, an NPP government is back and guess what, your Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has elevated our district to a municipal status. We are very grateful. We have seen renewed effort by your Excellency at actualizing the Keta Harbour Project, and the Ketu South-Berekuso Sea Defense Project,” he added

Touching on the sustained peace in Nkonya and Alavanyo, as well as the successful enskinsment of a Yaa-Naa, he added that ”just a couple of weeks ago, His Excellency has reposed huge confidence in our compatriot, our comrade, the King of Anlo-land, Awomefia Togbui Sri III, by appointing him as the Sole Mediator of the Bimbilla Chieftaincy Dispute.”

Promises Fulfilled

Touching on the promises made by President Akufo-Addo during his visit to Dzodze in the run-up to the December 2016 elections, the Chief recounted the pledge made by President Akufo-Addo to improve the lot of farmers in the town.

“Today the lives of our farmers are being transformed through your Planting for Food and Jobs Programme. What is even more is the fact that you promised to put up an Ultra Mordern Warehouse Facility to help manage post-harvest loses that has been the bane of our farmers over the years,” he said.

On 1D1F, he said “you promised us One District, One Factory. Today we at the Ketu North Municipality are at an advanced stage, and are ready for take-off. We are very enthused about the prospects of this project and cannot wait to see it happen.”

He also lauded government’s efforts at tackling youth unemployment saying “you promised jobs for our teeming unemployed youth, today when we see our youth, we see NABCO, we see Youth in Afforestation, we see teachers under the Double Track System.”

Togbe Dey III continued, “You promised us to bring peace. Today, when we see Dagbon we see true peace and for us. It is not by coincidence that our own son Kofi, who is a royal himself, will be the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs at the time your government achieves this historic feat. Your government’s role in maintaining peace and tranquility in our region, cannot go without mention.

He also applauded President Akufo-Addo for his commitment to the fight against corruption, evidenced in the establishment of the Office of Special Prosecutor.

“Under your watch today, we see your own appointees that are quizzed of alleged involvement in corruption cases and giving marching orders within 24 hours of being brought to your notice. We are very much encouraged by your demonstrable commitment and uncompromising stance on issues of corruption,” he added

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, re-emphasized the determination of his government to spread equitably the development of the country, and expressed gratitude to the Chiefs, Queen mothers and the people of the area for appreciating and supporting the programmes, policies and intervention that have been rolled out to the benefit of the people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

