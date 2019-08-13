We’re not recruiting so be wary of fraudsters-GIS to public

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has cautioned the general public against a recruitment fraud being perpetrated some individuals.

A statement signed by Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta, the Head of Public Affairs has the GIS attention has been drawn to publications making the rounds on unauthorized websites and on social media announcing ongoing recruitment of personnel by GIS.

‘’The GIS wishes to inform the general public that it has snot embarked on any recruitment exercise. Accordingly, the said publications are false and should be disregarded and be treated with contempt.

The general public is once again being reminded that the GIS does not embark on recruitment and/or enlistment through social media platforms, neither does it recruit or enlist personnel through agents or intermediaries. Such announcement on recruitment and/or enlistment by the GIS will be made in the National Dailies and its official website.

The statement further admonished the general public to be wary of such characters and such individuals who claim to be issuing appointment letters, selling of forms or have the ability to assist individuals to be recruited and/or enlisted into the GIS.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

