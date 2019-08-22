Entertainment

We’re not gays, we are the straightest guys in Ghana-Twins Don’t Beg

0

Celebrity twin photographers, Twins Don’t Beg have rubbished rumors that they are gays.

The twins in an exclusive interview described the rumours as laughable and unfortunate.

The two were speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

The two made up of Samuel Appiah Gyan and Emmanuel Appiah Gyan said they enjoy dating women and will never waste time in guys.

You might also like..

Our fame was not attained on a silver platter-Twins…

God called me to do Afrobeat Dancehall & I don’t…

They, however, disclosed there were single.

“We want to state categorically that we are not gays. We are the straightest guys in Ghana. We are not gays, ” they added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment

Our fame was not attained on a silver platter-Twins Don’t Beg

Entertainment

God called me to do Afrobeat Dancehall & I don’t have any…

Entertainment

No Artiste In Ghana has suffered more than me – Too Much

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran failed music college before catapulting to global stardom

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: