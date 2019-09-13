We’re no longer on strike-NAGRAT
The National
Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called off its strike action
following President Akufo-Addo’s directive for the suspension of the Human
Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) software.
National President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu said the strike action was called off following the directive from the president to have the payment system suspended.
Members of NAGRAT together with the Ghana National
Association of Teachers (GNAT) declared nationwide strike over the newly
introduced Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) acquired by the
Public Services Commission, unpaid allowances and delayed promotions among
others.
A statement issued to
that effect in portion read: ‘’ It looks like the
Government has suspended its obligation of paying salary arrears. Yet, day in
day out, new arrears are being created. The promotion issues and salary upgrade
problems, mentioned earlier, have created another batch of salary arrears.
Teachers who for one reason or the other have had their salaries stopped, will
have to live without being paid for months despite the fact that they report
regularly to duty. Ladies and gentlemen, it is clear that the Human Resource
Management Information System (HRMIS) being operated by the Public Service
Commission is incompatible with the scheme of service of the GES. The Teacher
Unions since inception of the HRMIS, have complained about the system to no
avail.’’
But the President though his Executive Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo said the payment system has been suspended until all the issues revolving it have been resolved.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal