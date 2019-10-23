We’re hopeful payments will begin immediately after validation-Menzgold Customers

Chairman of the Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Timothy Binob has indicated that CEO of the company Nana Appiah (popularly known as NAM 1) had informed them of his decision to validate customers for payments to begin.

Speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the announcement for validation was nothing new to the customers because the management had already engaged customers in that regard.

Mr. Binob said the payments will begin ”immediately after the validation”.

”I am hopeful the payment will begin before we celebrate Christmas. We want to celebrate the Christmas this year and so, it is our prayer that the payments will start and end before the Christmas celebration.

He encouraged customers to get validated, so payments start as soon as possible.

”I want to admonished customers of Menzgold to go the designated locations for the validation. We do not want the processes to delay hence the need for customers to be part of the validation, so they are paid.”

The management of Menzgold Ghana has announced a schedule for validation of customer documents for payments to be effected to them.

A statement signed by the Head of Communications, Nii Armah Amarteifio, said the validation process will begin on Monday, October 28 to Thursday, November 28, 2019.

“All customers are expected to visit any of the respective outlets within the working hours of 9am to 4pm each working day and submit copies of the gold trading agreement, receipt of gold traded purchases, gold trading commission receipt, valid national id card and evidence of gold re-trades receipts or agreements,” the statement said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

