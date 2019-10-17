We’re disappointed in Gov’t-GUTA Roars

The Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA) has threatened to embark on a demonstration should government fail to enforce trade laws in the country.

GUTA is claiming that the government has failed to show commitment in enforcing our laws that bars foreigners from the retail market.

Mr. Daniel Acheampong, the Ashanti Regional Deputy General Secretary for GUTA, said they feel disappointed in the ruling government.

It has indicated the demonstration is to protest what they have described as numerous unjustified harassment meted out to members by customs officials.

According to the group, they received several cases of harassments from custom officials at various entry ports to the region to re-examine their goods after paying all the necessary duties.

The aggrieved traders are asking weather the inception of the paperless system to eliminate human interference and also to bring sanity at the various entry ports have not achieved its desired goals.

