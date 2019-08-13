We’II vote against NPP in Asokwa if you impose Appiagyei on us-Group

A group calling itself Asokwa Deserves Better has threatened too use all available means to ensure that the current Member of Parliament for the constituency, Patricia Appiagyei is not imposed on delegates.



The group, which is associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), says party leaders are planning to prevent interested persons from contesting the incumbent MP.



But deputy chairman of the group, Richmond Boafo told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that they will resist such moves.



He said any attempt to impose the candidate would be resisted fiercely.



He opined the constituency has not seen any major development aside from the era of Maxwell Kofi Jumah.



He said the incumbent MP has failed woefully in executing an agenda for jobs and the construction of better roads.



He was emphatic the residents and delegates in the area will vote against the NPP in 2020 should they disqualify or prevent interested candidates from contesting Madam Appiagyei.



‘’She has done anything for the constituency despite being in office for two terms. The party has always imposed candidates on us and yet, we have benefitted. The constituency is the stronghold of the party. We have always voted for the party but we have not seen any major development under the leadership of Madam Appiagye.’’



We will campaign and vote against the NPP should they file Madam Appiagye as a candidate. The party should open nominations and allow people to contest her or risk losing the seat,’’ he cautioned.



He was disappointed at the failure of the MP to help revive collapsed industrial companies in the constituency.



He charged the party to come to the constituency and conduct a research and find out if the candidate was still marketable and viable for the 2020 parliamentary race.



By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

