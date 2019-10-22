We’II not call off our strike-TUTAG

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has threatened to extend their strike action.

TUTAG says they will still be on strike should government fail to meet an effective agreement with them.

Mr. Andrews Danquah, the Chairman of TUTAG at the Kumasi Technical University in an interview on Nyankontotn Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that despite meeting with the government on several occasions, these meetings have yielded no positive results.

TUTAG has been on a sit-down strike since Tuesday, October 7, over poor condition of service following the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.

They want the government to include them in ongoing negotiations to improve working conditions for teachers in tertiary institutions.

The Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, has appealed passionately to striking lecturers of the country’s technical universities to call off their strike and return to the classrooms following the preparation of proposals to improve their salaries and allowances.

But Mr. Danquaha says they will not be able to call off the strike because their concerns have not been addressed.

He revealed that the lecturers would only return to the classroom only if the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta accented to the new proposal which should take effect in November.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

