‘We’II march to the Jubilee House over our paid allowances’-Afforestation workers

Some beneficiaries of the Youth in Afforestation program are threatening to demonstrate if managers of the program fail to settle their five months unpaid allowance.

Spokesperson for the aggrieved beneficiaries, Samuel Amegashie, told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they have not been paid over the past six months.

He said there are other beneficiaries who have worked for eight months without pay.

According to him, despite an appeal to authorities, they have not received any payment over the past six months.

He further alleged that when they called their leaders over the issue, they were asked to go and demonstrate because very Ghanaian had the right to demonstrate when aggrieved over an issue.

This is not the first time beneficiaries of the program have threatened to protest against the management of the program.



Last year, some of them in the Eastern Region threatened to embark on series of demonstrations over the non-payment of allowances and poor working conditions.

To him, beneficiaries have been marginalized against as NABCo beneficiaries were being paid their monthly allowances.

He bemoaned the lack of insurance and benefits due to the risks associated with the job.

‘’Some of our friends have suffered snake bites, others are injured with the rest experiencing serious financial crisis and yet, our leaders have refused to pay us our money.’’

Samuel Amegashie is also claiming that when he personally called Sir John, the CEO of the Commission, he asked them to demonstrate and did not tell them anything meaningful.

He said another beneficiary called him with a private number over the issue. However, he insulted the guy, asked him if he was the president to call him with a private number and then hanged up.

He said the demonstration is set to come off on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at the Rawlings.

About 60,000 beneficiaries would be participating in the demonstration and should leaders fail to pay their arrears, they will move to the Ministry and end at the Jubilee House to meet with President Akufo-Addo, he noted.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

