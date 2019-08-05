We suspect foul play in the exhumation of skeletons in kidnapping case-Families

Sister of Ruth love Quayeson, one of three kidnapped girls in Takoradi has described the recent development in the kidnapping case as senseless and confusing.

Kate Quayeson says the recent development does not add up hence the need for the police to communicate to the family.

She was wondering why it took the police so long to search the residence of the suspect.

According to her, the families have called for an independent DNA test following the retrieval of some skeletons from a septic tank behind the house of the prime suspect, Samuel Odeoutuk Willis.

The police have called for calm ad said it would have to conduct a forensic examination to determine whether the skeletons were that if the girls.

She insisted that the families are yet to come to terms with this latest development.

To her, the police are trying to make the case a foolish one but said: the families will not accept any shoddy work from the police. We want the police to do a professional job and locate our girls.

Meanwhile, she has revealed to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the police had already taken by their blood samples before the skeletons and feels they are schemes being orchestrated to make the case a foolish one.

“Until forensic and DNA investigations establish that the body parts found to be that of theirs, all we know is that our loved ones are still alive. We also want to state in the record that we have not seen the skeletons. We want our doctor to be given the opportunity to see the skeletons and work with the police.”

A team of investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service found the remains when they went on the operation last week evening and found some skeletons of two persons from a septic tank in a house in Kansaworodo, a superb of Takoradi, believed to belong to the missing girls.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

