We need refined processes to elect MPs instead of vote buying processes-Majority Leader

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu is advocating for the process of electing MPs to be more refined as compared to the issue of monetization.

Addressing the media at a press briefing today [Wednesday], the MP said a lot of Members of Parliament do not usually contribute to making laws in parliament due to the lack of interest as some of them were elected because of their developmental promises.

“… The process of electing parliamentary candidates needs to be refined because if you don’t refine it and limit it to whoever is the highest bidder, each constituency produces Members of Parliament who would not be interested in the core functions of parliament.”

“It’s not only the making of legislation when it comes to scrutiny of the budget or oversight of the budget, how many people are concerned with that. Anytime we hear complaints about Members of Parliament, it’s not about their work in Parliament, 90 out of 100 cases complain about development.” He said

He further disclosed that only 50 MPs out of the 275 are interested in legislative work.

“Oftentimes, when it comes to making laws, you don’t see more than 50 people in the house,” he said and urged political parties to relook their processes of electing people to contest on their tickets as MPs.

“And of the 50 that you may see, the business of crafting legislation will rest on not more than 20 people of the House out of the 275. What is the reason for this?”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

