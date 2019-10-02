We need quality education not CSE-Mahama Jabs Gov’t

Former John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the discussion surrounding the

controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) calling on government to withdraw

it.

Describing it as unacceptable, he said educational policies of government must respect the

cultural values and norms of Ghanaians.

The former

president in a Facebook post said “I fully understand the outrage of the moral

society and a large majority of parents, opposing the planned introduction of

what government and its partners are calling Comprehensive Sexuality Education

(CSE).

“As

noted by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Philip Naameh of the

Catholic Bishops Conference, Rev. Dr. Paul Frimpong-Manso and National Chief

Imam Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, this addition to the national curriculum cannot be

acceptable in any form. Government must immediately withdraw its policy to

promote sexuality, sexuality types and practice among young children as the CSE

Guidelines implicitly advocates”.

“We reject it and note that it is important

for Government and all Ghanaians to respect and uphold the enduring values,

norms and the rich culture of Ghana.What Ghana urgently needs is a substantial

improvement in quality education, which is accessible and affordable to all”,

he added.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry says it

has not approved CSE for basic school.

Ghana and the United

Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

launched the CSE programme this year in a bid to empower adolescents and

young people to deepen their scope of existing activities to attain a

Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

It would support

delivery of good quality CSE that empowers adolescents and young people to

deepen the scope of existing activities to attain an almost full-scale

implementation of CSE in six countries also known as the Programme Acceleration

Countries – Ghana, Eswatini, Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the

Education ministry has said.

Over 20 million learners in 64,000 primary and secondary schools are expected to be reached on the Programme, as well as 47,000 preservice teachers and 367,000 in-service teachers.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

