We need better films from Africa-Oscar Provencal advocates

Ghanaian veteran actor, Oscar Provencal, has won his first-ever industry award at the 5th edition of Golden Movie Awards.

He picked the award for his role in the movie ‘Big Man Wahala’

Before this, Oscar Provencal had been on a long break (almost 10year) from the screens.

The actor said he was humbled and expressed gratitude to God and the production team behind the award-winning movie.

He used the opportunity to call for better films from Africa.

He said it was time we change the narrative currently handing around Africa’s neck, and the best tool and format to do that was through films, he suggested.

Many remember him for his role in the rested television series, ‘Inspector Bediako’, in the 90s. He is also known for roles in productions such as ‘The Other Side of The Rich’ (1992), ‘Screen Two’ (1985), among others.

“BIGMAN WAHALA” is a journey set in the aftermath of a coup d’etat. A corrupt cabinet minister, on the run from the justice that is coming to him from soldiers, relies on a poor, struggling taxi driver to make his escape.

Filming was carried out at various locations in the Winneba area, Central Region and in Accra.

Besides Oscar, “BIGMAN WAHALA”, also stars John Tijani, Fred Amugi and Rhoda Ampene among various others

THE STORY WELL, the production house behind BIGMAN WAHALA is a boutique media production company that has been crafting various communication pieces for various clients. BIGMAN WAHALA is their first feature film.

By: Rashid Ob odai Provencal

