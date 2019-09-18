We need a detailed & tallied DNA results on Taadi Girls-STRANEK
think tank, Strategic Thinkers Network (STRANEK), has waded into the
controversies surrounding the DNA results on the 4 Takoradi kidnapped girls who
have been confirmed dead.
A
statement issued by the policy think tank is calling for a detailed DNA results
to bring an end to the brouhaha surrounding the saga.
‘’STRANEK-Africa do not
in any way doubt the competencies of the Ghana Police Service, but we find it
very difficult to connect the puzzle and come to terms with the outcome of the
findings in the DNA Report. This is because the chronology of events leaves a
caving doubt on the outcome of these investigations,’’ the statement read.
It added: ‘’If the DNA test is true, the police
must produce a detailed and tallied report and if possible, make it public for
the families and Ghanaians to allay doubts from their minds. We are very much
interested in knowing how long the skeletal remains have been in the septic
tank, what really triggered the death of the girls including the 4th skeletal
remains.’’
Read Below the full statement
*For immediate release:*
18.09.2019
*STRANEK-AFRICA DEMANDS A DETAILED AND
TALLIED DNA REPORT ON MISSING T’ADI GIRLS*
With a heavy heart, STRANEK-AFRICA finds the
outcome of the DNA test conducted on some human remains discovered on the
disappearance of the “Missing Takoradi Girls” very mysterious and disturbing.
Beginning from the first week in April 2019,
the Director-General of Police CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah announced
that the “Missing Takoradi Girls” were alive. This followed Samuel Udoetuk
Wills (prime suspect’s) confession to the BNI that the girls were sold for
$5,000 each in Nigeria to an operator of a “Baby factory” at Onitsha in Anambra
State after a series of BNI interrogations in March 2019. Also, he admitted
that the victims were heavily sedated and transported outside Ghana with the
help of John Oji and Chika Nnodim who have also been arrested in relation to
the crime.
On the 17th April 2019, the Minister of State
in charge of National Security, Mr. Bryan Acheampong announced and confirmed
with all certainty that unlike the “Canadian Girls” (who hadn’t been
transported outside Ghana) rescued in Kumasi, the “Missing Takoradi Girls” have
been transported beyond the Borders of Ghana according to BNI investigations
and that “In terms of where the investigation is leading us, I know we know
where they are,… we know the country they are in and we are doing everything
possible to bring them back,”. In May, 6, 2019, Rev. Owusu Bempah also
disclosed that he knows the location of the Takoradi girls and he will only
disclose the location of the girls if the police approach him for assistance.
STRANEK-Africa do not in any way doubt the
competencies of the Ghana Police Service, but we find it very difficult to
connect the puzzle and come to terms with the outcome of the findings in the
DNA Report. This is because the chronology of events leaves a caving doubt on
the outcome of these investigations.
If the DNA test is true, the police must
produce a detailed and tallied report and if possible, make it public for the
families and Ghanaians to allay doubts from their minds. We are very much
interested in knowing how long the skeletal remains have been in the septic
tank, what really triggered the death of the girls including the 4th skeletal
remains.
STRANEK-Africa encourages the four families
of the “Missing Takoradi Girls” and the Ghanaian public to join and push for an
independent, detailed and tallied DNA test on the identified remains. This is
to be double sure of the DNA report from the Police.
For peace to prevail, the facts of the
missing Takoradi girls must rack up.
Signed.
Adjoa Tima Boafo
Director of Women Affairs
Nii Tettey Tetteh
Executive Director
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal