We must take personal security seriously to minimise kidnappings-Gender Minister

Gender Minister, Mrs. Cynthia Morrison has called for vigilance in the wake of kidnapping in the country, which has led to the murder of the four Takoradi girls.

She advised parents especially to take care of their children to prevent them from hard.

She has also admonished the security agencies in the country to roll out programmes to educate the public on security tips that can prevent them from being harmed.

The issue of kidnapping could happen to anyone, hence the need for the public to be vigilant, she posited.

She further directed the police to be visible in our communities to scare criminals and evildoers from engaging in such activities.

‘’We must also be very vigilant, especially of strangers. When we do these little things, we will be on the way to protecting ourselves from harm.

She said criminals are using different methods to commit crimes, and it was important for the public to be observant and report any suspicious characters to the police.

Mrs. Cynthia Morrison made the remarks at a two-day National Youth Summit organised to empower the youth on gender equality.

The purpose of the summit was to empower the youth and educate them on sex education.

The youth summit was under the theme “Empowering The Youth on Gender Equality for Development’’.

She stressed on the need for children to be introduced to sex education to help minimize teenage pregnancies and school dropouts.

The move she indicated will empower the youth, so they become meaningful personalities in our society.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

