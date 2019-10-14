General News

We cannot call off strike because meeting with gov’t was inconclusive-TUTAG

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has said their meeting with the government was inconclusive.

According to them, they will not be pressured into calling off the strike until the government resolves the issue of salary payment.

However, TUTAG says it may consider calling off the strike should their concerns be addressed.

The group declared a sit-down strike effective Tuesday, October 7, 2019, over poor condition of service following the conversion of Polytechnics to Technical Universities.

Meanwhile, Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education has asked members to call off the strike.

He said, “a continued strike action is no longer necessary since negotiations between TUTAG and the Government have been smooth and just about ending.”

But President of TUTAG, Dr. Solomon A. Kilson told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that although they met with the Minister of Education in charge of Tertiary, the meeting was inconclusive.

He said they are expected to hold another meeting on Thursday to iron out their issues.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

