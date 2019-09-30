Water, Electricity tariffs increased by over 8%
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has announced an upward review of electricity by 5.94%
It also announced an increase water tariffs by 2.22%.
The increment is coming barely three months after the last adjustment, was done.
A statement issued by the PURC said the increase in tariffs was determined by the Automatic Adjustment Formula (AAF) which considers eight factors including inflation, in arriving at a review.
The increment will take effect tomorrow (Tuesday) October 1, 2019.
The PURC in June 2019 announced a 11% increase in electricity which took effect July 1.