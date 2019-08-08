WAPCo has begun transporting natural gas to Tema

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), has begun transporting natural gas from the Western Region of Ghana to Tema. A statement issued by the Manging Director has revealed.

The operator of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) through its Managing Director, Greg Germani, WAPCo said in the statement that the “historic” development follows a commissioning and performance testing of the Takoradi-Tema Interconnection Project (TTIP) in June 2019.

“This is historic and WAPCo and its shareholders are happy to contribute in a positive way to economic development in the sub-region in general and within the specific WAGP states by transporting natural gas from sources where there is abundance to other areas which have little or none,” the statement said.

“The TTIP is a collaboration between WAPCo, the Ghanaian Energy Ministry, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, the Ghana National Gas Company and Eni Ghana. The project involves the expansion of WAPCo facilities at Takoradi and Tema as well as the tie-in of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) system at Takoradi to the Ghana National Gas Company’s facility/line. This was achieved by the execution of various commercial agreements by the parties.

“Following the successful completion of the Takoradi phase of the project, the WAGP can be used to transport natural gas from the Western Region of Ghana to the Eastern part and at the same time continue to be used to transport gas from Nigeria to Benin, Togo and Ghana”, the statement added.

According to the statement, TTIP has now culminated in the transportation of natural gas from the west to the east of the country at the request of customers.

It further noted that WAPCo intends to expand its facilities in Tema to meet increasing gas demands in Tema.

“The Tema phase of the Takoradi – Tema Interconnection project which will lead to further expansion of the facilities at WAPCo’s Tema Regulating and Metering Station is being worked to meet the increase gas demands needs in the Tema region.

“WAPCo is committed to ensuring a secure infrastructure that is responsive to the changing energy needs of Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria. As a testimony to this commitment, WAPCo continues to safely and reliably operate the WAGP network and manage its assets integrity in line with world-class operational excellence management systems”.

