Violence against police in recent times worrying-Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has condemned the shooting to death of two police officers at the Kasoa Divisional Police Command on Wednesday.

The former president in a post on his official Facebook page was also worried about the increasing rate of violence against the police.

‘’Sad to learn, yet again, of the gruesome killing of two policemen in Kasoa. Our law enforcement officers are doing their best under very challenging circumstances to protect life and property. I, therefore, condemn the increasing spate of violence against them,’’ he posted.

He extended his condolence to the families of the two officers saying: ‘’ May their families be consoled and may the perpetrators be brought to justice sooner than later. We must put in place stringent measures to help protect our men in uniform.’’

Sergeant Michael Djamesi and Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal were conducting a motor check along the Kasoa to Buduburam stretch when they signaled an unregistered Toyota Camry to stop.



The driver reportedly refused so two policemen in a police car chased them.



But at a point, the occupants in the unregistered car started shooting at the police personnel. One died instantly while the other, who was severely injured, later died at the Police Hospital in Accra.



The all-male suspects are being held at the Kasoa Police Station. They are Ibrahim Zakaria, Isaac Amissah and Dominic Commey while a fourth accomplice, Duah, is on the run.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

