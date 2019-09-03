Video of Police Assaulting Civilians an old one; officers punished in 2015-Police
The Ghana Police
Service has reacted to a video circulating on social media with some police
officers battering civilians.
In the video, the
police officers were seen using their guns to bat some of the civilians, kicked
some in the abdomen and used canes.
Some social media users
have attacked the police verbally over the incident.
But the Police Service
says the video circulating on social media was not new but occurred in 2015.
It further noted the
officers involved have been sanctioned.
The reaction from the
police read: ‘’Our attention has been drawn to a video currently trending on
social media, showing Police Officers using what appears to be an excessive
force in the discharge of their duties at Broz Tito avenue here in Accra
in 2015.’’
‘’The action of the Police Officers was condemned by the then Police Administration and internal administrative measures were also taken.
The public should ignore the video and not present it as a current incident,’’ it concluded.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal