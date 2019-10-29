Press Releases

Home Briefing Room Press Releases Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Attends 3rd Session Of Future Investment Initiatives

Press Releases

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Attends 3rd Session Of Future Investment Initiatives

Communications Bureau Latest News Press Releases 29 October 2019 Hits: 55

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E. Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Accra on Sunday, October 27, 2019 for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to attend the 3rd Session of the International Conference of the Public Investments Fund (PIF)’s Future Investment Initiative (FII), to be held from 29th to 31st October, 2019.

The Public Investments Fund, a sovereign wealth fund owned by Saudi Arabia, is considered to be among the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world with total estimated assets of about $320 billion.

Established in 2017, the Future Investments Initiative is an international platform for expert-led debate between global leaders, investors and innovators, with the power to shape the future of global investment. It is focused on utilising the investment to drive growth opportunities and address global challenges.

This year’s event, under the overall theme of “What’s Next for Global Business”, will anchor an influential community of global investors, business leaders, innovators and government officials, the latest trends in global investments and points to the most promising investment strategies to define partnerships for the future.

As well as participating in a number of sessions and meeting with world and business leaders, Vice President Bawumia will deliver an address on Ghana’s investment potentials at the African Continent Dialogue Session.

Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Thursday, 31st October 2019.

By: Rainbowradioonline

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

