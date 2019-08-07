Veep launches GhIPSS card with dual functionality

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the GH Dual Card by the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GHIPSS).

Dr. Bawumia at the launch said the initiative would ensure accountability and transparency in the public sector.

“The biometric features of the card makes it ideal for public sector payment as it is able to eliminate ghost workers. So, to eliminate the phenomenon of ghost workers once and for all, we are going to require that all government workers will also be paid through the filter of e-zwich or Gh Dual Card,” the Vice President stated.

The initiative he also added would help government efforts to rid the payroll of ghost names.

He indicated that public service workers will soon be required to obtain the new biometric GH-Dual Card which combines the functions of e-zwich and gh-link payment systems.

Prior to the launch, the Chief Executive of GhIPSS, Mr. Archie Hesse, had expressed strong optimism that the the various efforts at promoting electronic payments were yielding good results.

He indicated that GhIPSS would continue to roll out new initiatives to further deepen electronic payments in Ghana.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

