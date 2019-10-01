‘Veep dismisses aide for taking NPP to court over parliamentary primaries’

An aide to the Vice

President, Manaf Ibrahim, has been removed from office following his suit

against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) challenging his disqualification as an

aspiring parliamentary candidate aspirant.

A statement issued by the presidency to that effect said: ‘’“I have been directed to inform you that

your appointment as Director of Political Affairs at the Vice President’s

Secretariat has been terminated effective 30th September 2019.

” Notwithstanding the

termination, you are still under the obligation of confidentiality that you

signed during your employment. Please arrange for the rectum of all official

equipment, property, and documents A your possession. I will like to thank you

for your service during your period of employment.’’

Manaf has sued the party over what he says is the party in the Asawase parliamentary contest meting out unfair treatment to him.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

