UPSA introduces compulsory professional courses to make students more relevant



The University of Professional Studies (UPSA) has announced it will begin a compulsory tuition in any chosen professional programme for students aside from the degree programmes offered in the school.

This was announced by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abednego Okoe Amartey at the first session of the 11th Congregation of the University.

The move he explained forms p-art of the schools’ decision to make a difference in university education.

He said the school is currently blending professional programmes with degree programmes aimed at making UPSA graduates more relevant and job ready through the school’s dual qualification scheme.

The Vice-Chancellor said from the 2019/2020 academic year, the university’s new policy is that there would be a compulsory free tuition in professional programmes like ACCA, ICAG, CIM, CIMA and ICSA for all corresponding degree programmes.

To this end, the school he noted has adjusted its timetable to make room for the changes.

Establishment of the University

The University of Professional Studies, (UPSA) formerly the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) was birthed out of a dream of a young man in 1967 as a private business professional institution. By dint of hard work, the founder, Nana J.K. Opoku Ampomah successfully carved a niche for the Institute as the only tertiary educational institution to train professional accountants and administrators in the whole of West Africa at the time. The institution has undergone a lot of restructuring over the years through to where it is today.

From a humble beginning as a Private Tutorial College in 1967, the Institution was taken over by government in 1978 by the Institute of Professional Studies Decree, 1979 (SMCD 200). Subsequently, on 22nd April 1999, the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) Act, Act 566 was passed to establish the Institute as a tertiary institution with the responsibility of providing tertiary education in the academic disciplines of Accountancy and Management.

With great fortitude and hard work, the Presidential Charter was granted to the Institute in September, 2008 making it a fully-fledged university capable of awarding its own certificates, diplomas and degrees for its accredited programmes. In 2012, the University of Professional Studies Act 2012, Act 850 was passed to change the name of the Institution from Institute of Professional Studies to University of Professional Studies.

Repositioned as a fully-fledged public university, with its unique mandate to provide academic and professional education, the University is poised towards attaining scholarship, professionalism and entrepreneurship; offering professional, postgraduate, bachelors and diploma programmes. From an initial enrolment of five students in 1967, the University currently can boast of over 15,000 students.

UPSA remains the only public institution in Ghana with the mandate to offer both academic degrees and provide tuition for business professional qualifications. Combination of scholarship with professionalism is the foundation of UPSA’s unique profile. With this background, the University has built systems thereby laying the foundation for a distinctive academic and professional profile somewhat different from the requirements of a purely professional or academic institution. UPSA is fully accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programmes (ACBSP) in USA.

