We’II picket at MOH if you don’t give us jobs-Unemployed Lab Technicians

A group calling itself Unemployed Lab Technicians are demanding for placements.

Vice President of the group, Kyei Nathaniel told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87. Fm that they have been neglected in the various clearances given by the government to have placed in our various hospitals.

Kyei Nathaniel said they have graduates who completed from 2010 till date but have not been placed.

The group comprising of laboratory assistants (Diploma Holders), Laboratory Technicians (HND Holders) and Laboratory Scientists (Degree Holders) from all the various institutions are crying for placements.

He indicated that although they are currently not working, they are forced to renew their licences a cost of GHc500 annually.

The various districts in Ghana he lamented were lacking the services of lab scientists, and yet, the graduates are in the house without a job.

Kyei Nathaniel was accompanied by some other executives who underscored the need for this administration to place them.

They maintained despite several clearance given for the placement of health workers, they have been neglected.

Efforts to get the Ministry of Health to address their concerns they noted have been ignored.

”They keep telling us the clearance is in the pipeline. We have consistently pushed to have our members to be placed. We have gathered the information that the Ministry was about to clear some health professionals and we want to be considered,” Kyei Nathaniel added.

When called on the subject, the Public Relations officer for the Ministry, Elorm Ametepe said he was not up-to-date with the issues and would have to consult to react to it.

But Kyei Nathaniel says the claim by the PRO was insincere.

He hinted the members will have no other option than to picket at the Ministry should the Ministry fail to address the issues raised.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

