Ufeministi Anyidado for Vulnerable Women & Children organises GBV workshop for journos

A Non-governmental Organisation-Ufeministi Anyidado for Vulnerable Women and Children- in its quest to empower the media in investigative reporting on gender-based violence, has organised a two-day extensive training to broaden their knowledge in that regard.



The training was in partnership with OSIWA.



Executive Director of the organisation, Marina Carmen Nana Ama Esarba Kelly in an exclusive interview with Afia Kwarteng indicated that in most cases when the media report on gender-based violence cases, they turn to protect the suspect rather than the victim and that stops other victims from speaking up.



She said women usually lose their voice especially when abused, hence the need for the media to offer support to such victims.



The training she explained was to allow the media to build their capacity on investigating abuses, investigate and report on them.



She bemoaned the situation where some media houses trivialise the abuse of children and women.

”Journalist reporting on the abuse of women must put themselves in the shoes of the abused victim and ask if they would be happy should their stories be trivialised. It is not the best. When that occurs, you protect the offender and expose the victim to ridicule,” she said.



She said the training was also done to bridge the gaps and sensitize the journalists on the right terms in reporting on such cases.



The training was also aimed at increasing the quality and amount of well-informed media coverage of GBV issues by sensitizing participants on the issues and challenges faced in coverage, as well as providing them with available resources.



According to her, no one must be subjected to physical or sexual violence, and it was also necessary for every victim to voice out and seek help.



She stressed on the enforcement of existing laws on GBV and the need for government to establish shelters for survivors of violence.



A UN report released on November 25, 2018, found that, of the 87,000 women murdered in 2017, an intimate partner or a family member murdered 50,000. Africa and the Americas recorded the highest number of women killed by an intimate partner or family member.

Figures on Domestic Violence in Ghana indicate that 33-37% of women have experienced abuse in the form of Intimate Partner Violence in their relationships.



Survivors of these abuses require shelter for rehabilitation. However, the majority of them do not have access to shelter exposing them to danger and recurrence of the abuse.





It is based on this factor that the NGO has advocated for shelters in the various districts across the country to help survivors of abuses.

Some of the participants expressed their gratitude to the NGO for organising the training.They promised to use the skills and knowledge acquired in their field of work and reportage.

The NGO is aimed at promoting the rights of women and girls generally and contributing to the fight against gender-based violence in Ghana.



It also seeks to give support to victims of gender-based violence especially in the hinterland, urban slums and other deprived communities in Ghana. Through this private initiative, hundreds of women have been reached out to and supported to move on in life.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

