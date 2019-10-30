UCC suspends lecturers after school floods

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has suspended some of its lecturers after the school flooded after Wednesday’s downpour.

In a statement signed and issued by the Director of Academic Affairs, Jeff Teye Onyame, the university said it was suspending lectures and quizzes.

“We wish to inform all staff and students of the University of Cape Coast that, in view of the massive flooding of parts of the campus arising from the heavy rainfall over the past several hours, lectures and quizzes have been suspended for the day. Further directives will be issued via notices and ATL FM,” the statement said.

It added: “Students and staff are expected to remain safe in their homes and hostel.”

Below is a copy of a statement issued by UCC

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

