Two police officers shot dead by suspected robbers at Kasoa

Suspected armed robbers in Kasoa have shot two police officers this afternoon.



Rainbow Radio’s Banahene Agyekum who broke the news said one of the officers died on the spot whereas the second officer was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.



According to him, the police where onboard a patrol vehicle with registration number GT 3832 whereas the suspected robbers used a Toyota Camry.



He said the police patrol vehicle was chasing the suspected robbers but upon reaching the KAF University Area, the suspected robbers stooped but did not come out of their vehicle.



The police then proceeded to the car but the suspected robbers open fired on the officers immediately.



He said the police had stopped the vehicle at a checkpoint but they refused to stop leading to a hot chase by the police.

