Two police officers killed in Kasoa targeted killing?

It has emerged that one of two officers who were shot and killed by three suspected armed robbers was targeted.

Intelligence gathered by Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare has revealed that before Sargent Michael Gyamasi was shot by the armed me, one of them said, ‘’today is your last day on earth. You will die today’’.

After uttering these words, then the armed men opened fire on him.

Nana Yaw Asare further disclosed on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the late Sargent was targeted because of his integrity and diligence to his work as an officer.

He said the officer was seen as a threat by the suspected armed men and other criminals who carry out their activities in the area.

The other officer who was also shot has been identified as Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal.

Per Islamic tradition, he is expected to buried today.

The Police Administration has issued an official statement confirming the arrest of three suspects in connection to the shooting to death of two police officers in the Central Region.

The statement which was signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, the Director-General, Public Affairs said in reaction this crime, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has dispatched a team from the Police Headquarters to support the Central Regional Police Command in the investigations.

The statement indicated the IGP who is currently at a police conference at Sogakope in the Volta received information that occupants of an unregistered saloon car were driving recklessly around Buduburam, Kasoa-Winneba road. When they Police Officers attempted to stop them, occupants of the car opened fire on the officers, leading to the death, which has been confirmed by Medical Officers at the Police Hospitals.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

