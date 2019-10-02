Acting IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh
Two police officers interdicted over alleged flogging of a suspect

The Inspector General of Police, James
Oppong-Boanu, has interdicted the two Police officers captured in a viral video
flogging a suspect at the Railway Police station under the Koforidua Police
command.

This was after a preliminary investigation
by a fact finding team from the Regional Police Headquarters implicated them.

The
officers are General Sergeant Patrick Amoako and General Lance Corporal Isaac
Marfo.

The two officers were captured in a video
taken by the complainant who had reported the suspect, his employee, for
stealing his GHC1,600.

The video shows the officers abusing the
suspect, who was behind bars, with belt with the aim of getting him to confess
to the crime.

Meanwhile, family of the suspect is
demanding for compensation.

Father of the suspect, Alegbe Daniel, told Accra based Citi Fm that “The family will meet tomorrow about compensation and at the appropriate time, we will let the public known. Those who did the thing, I think they are state officials so if the state wants to compensate, I will take it. The family will demand for compensation for our child,” he said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

