Turkey-Syria border: Trump threatens to ‘obliterate’ Turkish economy

President Donald Trump has threatened to destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkey goes “off limits” following his surprise decision to pull US forces out of north-eastern Syria.

In a series of angry tweets, Mr Trump defended his move, which could open the way for Turkey to launch an attack on Kurdish fighters across the border.

The withdrawal was heavily criticised even by Mr Trump’s Republican allies.

Kurdish forces were key US allies in defeating the Islamic State in Syria.

But Turkey regards the Kurdish militias as terrorists.

The US has some 1,000 troops across Syria, but only about two dozen had been pulled out from the border area, according to a senior state department official.

What is President Trump’s position?

Mr Trump initially tweeted on Monday he had been elected on “getting out of these ridiculous endless wars” and that “Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out”.

This had followed a phone call on Sunday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after which the White House said Turkey would be “moving forward with its long-planned operation into northern Syria” and US forces would “no longer be in the immediate area”.

Following accusations from US Kurdish allies they had been “stabbed in the back” and criticism from across the US political spectrum, Mr Trump sent our more tweets later on Monday, warning Turkey not to take advantage of his decision, saying he could “destroy and obliterate” its economy.Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump

Last year, the US raised tariffs on some Turkish products and imposed sanctions on top officials as relations between the two Nato countries worsened over a number of issues.

Later when expanding on his “off limits” tweet, Mr Trump said Turkey should “not do anything outside of what we would think is humane”.

He also said there would be “big trouble” if “any of our people get hurt”.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said “the Department of Defense made clear to Turkey – as did the president – that we do not endorse a Turkish operation in Northern Syria”.

What does Turkey want to do in Syria?

Turkey has repeatedly threatened to attack Kurdish fighters across the border in north-eastern Syria.

Turkey considers the Kurdish YPG militia – the dominant force in the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has fought for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey for three decades.

Mr Erdogan says he also wants to set up a “safe zone” for up to two million of the more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees currently living in Turkey.

On Monday, Turkey’s defence ministry said that “all preparations for the operation have been completed,” adding the establishment of such a zone was “essential” for Syrians and for peace in the region.

Dysfunctional foreign policy

In the place of clarity we only have President Trump’s tweets and statements from the state department and the Pentagon which appear to contradict him.

Both say there is no major shift in US policy; that only a handful of US troops have been pulled back for their own safety, fearing some Turkish move. And they insist that this administration, including the president, stands firmly against any further Turkish move across the border.

So did the president act on a Twitter whim in the wake of his phone call with President Erdogan, only to be appraised of the likely consequences afterwards by officials? This is an object lesson in how dysfunctional US foreign policy-making has become.

What was the response in the US to the withdrawal?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, was among those who criticised the decision. He said a “precipitous withdrawal of US forces from Syria would only benefit Russia, Iran and the Assad regime”.

Fellow Republican Lindsey Graham, a close ally of the president, called the move a “disaster in the making” and feared a resurgence of IS.

In other reaction:

Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN, said the Kurds “were instrumental in our successful fight against” IS and that “leaving them to die [was] a big mistake”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the president “must reverse this dangerous decision”, described by her as “reckless” and “misguided”

Brett McGurk, former US special presidential envoy for the coalition against IS, said the announcement demonstrated a “complete lack of understanding of anything happening on the ground”

