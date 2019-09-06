There’s no way I’II choose any other dancehall artiste over Shatta Wale-Tinny

Ghanaian rapper, Tinny has named Shatta Wale as his top dancehall artiste in Ghana.

Taking his turn on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the ‘Aletsekankpe’ hitmaker said there was no way he would choose any other dancehall artiste over Shatta Wale.

He was reacting to a question posed to him by Host Fiifi Pratt on who his favourite artiste was.

He was given the option to choose between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy and he settled on Shatta Wale.

When asked he made that choice, he said, ‘’there is no way I will choose someone over Shatta Wale’’.

When asked to name his top two rappers, he settled on Sarkodie and Yaa Pono.

He also named Kidi, Kwame Eugene and King Promise as his top three young highlife musicians.

On the political front, he was asked to choose between former President John Dramani Mahama and President Akufo-Addo but the artiste declined to settle on any of the two saying, I have not followed their political exploits to choose any of them.

In the religious circles, he settled Avram Ben Moshe as his favourite religious personality.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

