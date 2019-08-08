There is no democracy in the world that supports lazy MPs to retain their seats-Political Scientist

A political scientist Mr. Isaac Owusu has suggested there is no democracy in the world that supports lazy MPs to retain their seats.

He made the remarks sin an interview on the back of a decision by parliament to support sitting members of parliament should not be a wholesale approach.

He said there are some sitting MPs who have failed to live up to expectation, they have under-performed and should not be supported.

He said there is no democracy in the world where lawmakers are voted for based on how long they have been in parliament but rather, votes look out for someone who is capable, competent and dedicated to the work.

Parliament has hinted it would offer support to sitting MPs on both the tickets of the NDC and NPP in their parliamentary primaries.

The Majority Leader and NPP MP for Suame, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu made the announcement just before parliament rose on Friday for its long recess.

He explained that experience is the backbone of the work of parliament, and, therefore parliament ought to support sitting MPs to win their primaries and come back to the house to help with its work.

“Mr Speaker, as we are all aware, our brothers in the NDC will be going for their primaries all things being equal on August 24 and for us in Parliament we have put some arrangements in place to ensure that many of our colleagues in the NDC come back triumphantly and represent their party in the general elections,” he said.

The MP who is also in charge of Parliamentary Affairs said leadership intends to support incumbent MPs, he cannot guarantee any support for sitting MPs during the general elections, saying “Mr Speaker, after winning their primaries, I will reserve my comment when it comes to the general elections.”

However, Mr. Isaac Owusu believes the there are some sitting MPs who have failed their constituents hence should not benefit from the initiative.

He was speaking on what delegates of political parties should look out for when electing a candidate to represent a political party in a parliamentary election.

He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that delegates must look out for a candidate is not only marketable, but also qualified and one who would represent the interest of the constituents.

Mr. Owusu indicated that delegates sometimes elect candidates who are able to give money although these candidates are not marketable.

He further called on delegates to look beyond their political party and look a broader picture and someone who would work in the interest of constituents.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

