The women I dated added no value to my life, they came because of my fame-Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has disclosed women he dated came into his life after he became famous.

The musician said these don’t respect his hustle but only come around him because of his fame.

He said he could no longer move with such women because they are distractive.

The musician said he struggled and managed to reach where he’s gotten to but the women only came because of his fame.

He told Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that even when such women leave him, he would not be bothered because of what he wants to achieve.

He plans of buying a private hence would not allow such characters to distract him.

Although he failed to point out any name, the musician said ‘’I want to buy a private jet and so you cannot distract me in buying my private jet, and so when you come into my lie and mess up and go, you go.’’

